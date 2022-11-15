Armenian chess players win 1 gold and 3 bronze medals at European Youth Championships

Young Armenian chess players won one gold and three bronze medals at the European Youth Chess Championship held in Antalya, Turkey.

Mamikon Gharibyan won the bronze medal in the U18 tournament. Rudik Makaryan, an Armenian chess player representing Russia, won the champion’s title with 7.5 points.

Armenia’s representative Emin Ohanyan was third in the U16 competition. With 7 points he was only half a point behind the winner.

Benik Aghasarov also won a bronze medal in the U14 tournament.

Holding U18 World Champion Mariam Mkrtchyan won the European title in the U18 girls’ competition.