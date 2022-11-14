Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council, Russian Minsk Group Co-Chair discuss normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations

Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan met with Igor Khovaev, the Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group and special representative of the Russian Foreign Minister on improving relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The interlocutors discussed the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, the settlement of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations. The Secretary of the Security Council detailed the approaches and views of the Armenian side.

The parties agreed to keep in contact to make future cooperation more effective.