Russia denies reports on Lavrov hospitalization

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has denied reports that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has been hospitalized in Bali.

“Mr Lavrov and I are reading the news in Indonesia and we can’t believe our eyes – it seems he’s been hospitalised! [Laughing smiley] This really is the highest level of fakes. Well just wait for a global exclusive…” wrote Zakharova on her Telegram channel.

She then posted a video showing a healthy-looking Sergei Lavrov sitting and talking at a table which appeared to be filmed at a hotel.

TASS also posted a selfie of Lavrov smiling, which the news agency says was provided by the minister.

Foreign Minister Lavrov is representing Russia at the G20 on the Indonesian island after the Kremlin announced that President Putin would not attend.

Earlier today the Associated Press quoted Indonesian officials as saying that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had been taken to the hospital after suffering a health problem following his arrival for the Group of 20 summit in Bali