Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels “betrayed” by Manchester United and is being forced out of the club.

Ronaldo promised in August he would give his version of life at Old Trafford after failing to secure a move away from United to a club playing in the Champions League, as he had hoped.

The veteran Portuguese has now broken his silence in a wide-ranging interview with Piers Morgan for TalkTV.

When asked if United’s hierarchy were trying to force him out of the club, Ronaldo said: “Yes, not only the coach [Erik ten Hag], but another two or three guys around the club. I felt betrayed.”

When quizzed again if senior club executives were trying to oust him, the 37-year-old said: “I don’t care. People should listen to the truth.

“Yes, I felt betrayed and I felt like some people don’t want me here, not only this year but last year too.”

Ronaldo has not played because of an unspecified illness since he captained United in their 3-1 defeat at Aston Villa on 6 November.

He was dropped for the Premier League game at Chelsea last month by Ten Hag after refusing to come on as a substitute against Tottenham three days earlier.

“I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me,” Ronaldo told Morgan. “If you don’t have respect for me, I’m never gonna have respect for you.”

The interview will be shown over two nights on Wednesday and Thursday.