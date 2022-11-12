DANCE! Armenia premieres song for Junior Eurovision 2022

Armenia premiered the song and video for Junior Eurovision 2022. Nare Ghazaryan will present the song “Dance!” at the contest to be held in Yerevan on December 11.

The song has been composed by Grigor Kyokchyan and Nik Egibyan, the author of the lyrics is Grigor Kyokchyan. The video has been directed by Aramais Hayrapetyan.



Representatives of 16 countries will participate in the 20th edition of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022 to be held under the slogan “Spin the miracle.” This year’s symbol is the colorful hole.

The participating countries are: Albania, Ireland, Italy, Spain, Poland, Armenia, North Macedonia, Kazakhstan, Malta, Netherlands, Portugal, Serbia, Ukraine, United Kingdom, Georgia, France.