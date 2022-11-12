Armenian FM attends Paris Peace Forum

On a working to France, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan participated in the fifth Paris Peace Forum.

The fifth edition of the Paris Peace Forum kicked off on Friday, with the theme of “Riding out the multicrisis.”

The Forum focuses on how to overcome the socio-economic impact of multiple crises, develop international cooperation on major issues, support multilateralism and improve global cooperation mechanisms.

About 4,000 people including a raft of world leaders, humanitarians and business figures participate in the fifth edition of the Paris Peace Forum, a brainchild of French President Emmanuel Macron.