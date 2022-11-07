Moscow calls on Yerevan and Baku to refrain from steps fraught with destabilization – Peskov

Russia calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to refrain from steps fraught with escalating tension on the line of contact, Russian President’s Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

“The statement adopted at the end of the trilateral meeting in Sochi emphasized the intention of the parties, Armenia and Azerbaijan, to resolve exclusively by politico-diplomatic, peaceful means. Therefore, we continue to call on both sides to refrain from dangerous actions and steps that could lead to escalating tension on the line of contact,” the Kremlin spokesman said, commenting on information about new shooting at the border.

Earlier today, the Armenian Defense Ministry said the Azerbaijani Armed Forces fires at Armenian combat positions in the eastern direction of the border.