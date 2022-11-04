Working to reschedule the performance: Christina Aguilera on postponed concert in Yerevan

Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter Christina Aguilera says they are working to reschedule her concert in Yerevan.

“We are working to reschedule the HAYA Festival performance in Yerevan, and there will be an announcement for a new date when it is a more opportune time,” the singer said in a Twitter post.

Aguilera’s concert was expected to take place at Hrazdan Stadium on October 22

The HAYA Festival and the singer’s staff made the decision to postpone the concert given the recent Azerbaijani attacks on Armenia.

All purchased tickets are valid for the next concert.