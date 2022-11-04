Armenian FM, EU Monitoring Capacity head discuss situation in the region

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan received Marek Szczygieł, the Head of the EU Monitoring Capacity in Armenia and the members of his delegation.

Minister Mirzoyan briefed the guests on the security situation in the region following Azerbaijan’s aggression against Armenia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty on September 13-14; the positions of the Armenian side regarding the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The Foreign Minister highlighted the importance of the deployment of the EU civilian mission in Armenia, and expressed confidence that it would contribute to stability and peace in the region.

Marek Szczygieł expressed gratitude to the Armenian side for the support provided to the EU civilian mission and presented the scope of their activities and upcoming work in Armenia.

The sides also discussed issues of further cooperation.