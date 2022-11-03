Steps towards establishment of direct air communication between Armenia, Sweden discussed

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the Armenian member of the Swedish Parliament, chairman of the Sweden-Armenia friendship group Arin Karapet, who has arrived in Yerevan to participate in the first World Armenian Summit.

The Prime Minister welcomed Mr. Karapet’s visit to Armenia and his constant contacts with the Motherland. Nikol Pashinyan emphasized the development of Armenian-Swedish inter-parliamentary and intergovernmental relations, including in the areas of economy, promotion of Armenia’s democratic agenda and other directions. In this regard, the necessity of organizing high-level mutual visits was emphasized.

Arin Karapet shared his impressions from the first World Armenian Summit and hailed the its effective work and discussions. The lawmaker emphasized the establishment and strengthening of permanent ties between the Armenian deputies of the parliaments of different countries, which will contribute to the pro-Armenian activities abroad.

The implementation of steps aimed at the organization of air communication between the two countries was emphasized. A number of issues related to the expansion of cooperation between the two countries in various fields were discussed.

Issues related to the strengthening of Armenia-Diaspora relations and the possibilities of making the first World Armenian Summit an annual event were also discussed.