Armenian, Russian Security Council Secretaries discuss security situation in the region

Secretaries of Security Councils of Armenia and Russia have discussed the security situation in the region.

Armen Grigorayn and Nikolai Patrushev met in Moscow on the sidelines of the 10th meeting of the secretaries of the Security Councils of the CIS member states.

The Secretary of the Armenian Security Council presented the large-scale aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan on the sovereign territory of Armenia on September 13 and its consequences. He emphasized that it was not a border incident, but a large-scale invasion of the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia.



Nikolai Patrushev emphasized the need to achieve peace in the region.



The interlocutors also referred to the prospect of effective cooperation between the two Offices of the Security Councils of the two countries.