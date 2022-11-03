Armenian, Azerbaijani border commissions meet in Brussels

The Armenian and Azerbaijani commissions on border delimitation held the third session in Brussels co-chaired by Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan and Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafaev.

Before the start of the session, the Secretary General of the European External Action Service, Stefano Sannino, welcomed the delegations of the two countries, wished success to the work of the commissions, and reaffirmed the readiness of the European Union to further assist in the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Mher Grigoryan and Shahin Mustafaev expressed gratitude to the EU Council for the proper organization of the meeting.

Given the agreements reached in different formats at the level of the leaders of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, the parties continued the discussion of border delimitation issues, referred to organizational and procedural issues.

To form the legal framework for the joint activity of the commissions, the parties agreed to speed up the work on the coordination of the procedure for the joint activity of the commissions.

The parties agreed to determine the date and place of the fourth session of the commissions.