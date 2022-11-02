FlyOne Armenia to resume Beirut flight

The FlyOne Armenia airline will resume Beirut flights from December 14.

The flights will be operated twice a week, on Wednesdays and Sundays, from Yerevan’s Zvartnots International Airport to Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport.

“We are looking forward to the resumption of flights to Beirut by the Armenian national airline FlyOne Armenia . We promised that we would carry out regular flights to Beirut. We are confident this flight will be in demand,” FlyOne Armenia Board Chairman Aram Ananyan said.

FlyOne Armenia is operating flights from Yerevan to Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Yekaterinburg, Paris, Chisinau, Lyon, Tbilisi, Istanbul, Mineralnye Vody and Milan.

The airline became the leading domestic carrier by passenger count, according to the results of the first 10 months of 2022. The airline transported more than 300,000 passengers in due period.