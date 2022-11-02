Elon Musk says $8 monthly fee for Twitter blue tick

Elon Musk has said Twitter will charge $8 monthly to Twitter users who want a blue tick by their name indicating a verified account.

As part of changes after a $44bn (£38bn) takeover of the social media site, Mr Musk said it was “essential to defeat spam/scam.”

A blue tick mark next to a username – normally for high-profile figures – is currently free.

The move could make it harder to identify reliable sources, say critics.

Mr Musk, the world’s richest person, added that paid users would have priority in replies and searches, and half as many advertisements.

“Power to the people! Blue for $8/month,” the billionaire said on Twitter, criticising the old method of blue tick verification as a “lords and peasants system.”

Twitter’s former method of verifying users for a blue tick included a short online application form, and was reserved for those whose identities were targets for impersonation, such as celebrities, politicians and journalists.

He has said he wants to reduce Twitter’s reliance on advertising, even as some companies have grown concerned about advertising on the site under his leadership.