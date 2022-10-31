Azerbaijan still preventing search for bodies of Armenian soldiers killed during September aggression

According to Government decis, a special commission has been set up to work in the direction of receiving and finding information about the 25 servicemen who went missing as a result of the aggression of Azerbaijan on September 13, Eduard Asryan, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, told Armenpress.

He said that according to the latest information, 10 bodies have been returned, and the number of missing persons could be reduced as a result of DNA testing.

The Chief of the General Staff noted that Azerbaijan is still preventing the search operations on the front line.