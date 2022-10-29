President of Armenian Parliament condemns assault on US House Speaker Pelosi’s San Francisco residence

Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly Alen SImonyan has condemned in strong terms the assault on US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi house in SanFrancisco.

“Wishing speedy recovery to honorable Paul Pelosi wounded during the reckless attack. Please accept my sincere sympathies,” the Speaker said in a Twitter post.

I condemn in strong terms the assault on @SpeakerPelosi house in #SanFrancisco. Wishing speedy recovery to honorable Paul Pelosi wounded during the reckless attack.

Please accept my sincere sympathies.

🇦🇲🤝🇺🇸🙏 — Alen Simonyan (@alensimonyan) October 28, 2022

An intruder who attacked the husband of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was searching for the Democratic politician, reports say.

Paul Pelosi, 82, was taken to hospital after a break-in at their California home on Friday morning. He is expected to make a full recovery.

The suspect has been identified as a 42-year-old man.

He broke a glass rear door and – after confronting Mr Pelosi – reportedly shouted “where is Nancy?”.

Mrs Pelosi was in Washington, and not at the San Francisco residence, when the incident took place.

“The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time,” a spokesman for the senior Democrat said.

In a news conference later on Friday, San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said officers responded to a call at around 02:27 local time (09:27 GMT).

They found Mr Pelosi and the suspect – identified as David DePape – both holding a hammer, but it was wrestled from Mr Pelosi’s control and he was violently assaulted with it.