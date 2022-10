Secretary of Armenua’s Security Council Armen Grigoryan received Toivo Klaar, EU’s special representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia.

The head of the EU delegation in Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Wictorin was also present at the meeting.

At the meeting, the parties discussed the progress of the steps implemented within the mandate of the EU monitoring capacity mission.

The interlocutors also referred to the Armenian-Azerbaijani negotiation process.