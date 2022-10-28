Nare to represent Armenia at Junior Eurovision 2022

14-year-old Nare will represent Armenia at 2022 Junior Eurovision Song Contest to be held in Yerevan. This year’s delegate was selected as a result of a pre-announced open competition, with more than 100 applications from Armenia and other countries.



Nare says her dream is to sing on a big stage and it is already becoming a reality.

“Song, dance are an integral part of my day. I grow up inspired by the works of talented artists. It is a great honor for me to represent Armenia this year, when the competition is hosted by my country. I am glad that I will meet children from different countries in my homeland, showing them Armenia in all its colors,” she said.



Nare’s song and video will be released in the near future.



The Junior Eurovision will take place in the Sports and Concert Complex named after Karen Demirchyan on December 11.