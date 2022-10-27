EU monitors in Armenia set off on first patrol

EU monitors in Armenia set off on their first patrol, EU’s Foreign and Security Policy Service informs.

For the next two months, the EU Monitoring Capacity will monitor the situation on the Armenian side of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border to build confidence and to contribute to the border commissions.

“EU monitors in 🇦🇲 set off on their first patrol. For the next two months, the EU Monitoring Capacity will monitor the situation on the Armenian side of the 🇦🇲/ 🇦🇿 border to build confidence and to contribute to the border commissions” @EUMCAP pic.twitter.com/fuYKQ8xjs6 — EUSecurityDefence (@EUSec_Defence) October 26, 2022

The EU Monitoring Capacity responds to the agreement reached at the quadrilateral meeting between President Aliyev, Prime Minister Pashinyan, French President Macron and President of the European Council Michel. Upon proposal of the High Representative Josep Borrell, the decision on the setting up of the EU Monitoring Capacity was taken at the Foreign Affairs Council on 17 October.

The first EU monitors are operational on the ground as of 20 October. The mission’s mandate is to monitor the situation in the border regions between Armenia and Azerbaijan in order to support confidence building between the two countries and allow the EU to better support the work of the border commissions.