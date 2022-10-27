Armenian, Russian FMs discuss issues on the agenda of upcoming CSTO sitting

Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The parties exchanged ideas on the agenda of the special session of the Collective Security Council scheduled for October 28 and the issues to be discussed.

Minister Mirzoyan emphasized the importance of concrete efforts of the CSTO aimed at the withdrawal of Azerbaijani armed forces from the sovereign territory of Armenia.

The foreign ministers of Armenia and Russia also discussed issues related to regional security and stability.