Armenia offers condolences to Iran over deadly attack on Shah Cheragh Mosque

Armenia has offered condolences to Iran over the deadly terrorist attack on Shah Cheragh Mosque.

“We express our sincere condolences and sympathy to the people and government of Iran upon the terror attack in Shah Cheragh Mosque in city of Shiraz, resulting in devastating loss of innocent lives. We wish speedy recovery to those injured, “Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreig Affairs Vahan Hunanyan said in a Twitter post.

Fifteen people were shot dead and dozens wounded in an attack at the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in the Iranian city of Shiraz, state news agency Irna said.

Initial reports said three assailants had fired at pilgrims and staff at the entrance Shia Muslim shrine, and that two had been arrested by police.

But the local judiciary chief said “only one terrorist was involved”. State TV also reported one arrest.

The so-called Islamic State group (IS) said it had carried out the attack.