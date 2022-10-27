Armenia extends participation in Creative Europe family

Mariya Gabriel, European Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth has signed the Agreement for the participation of Armenia in the Creative Europe programme. This follows the signature of Vahram Dumanyan, the Armenian Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport earlier in Yerevan.

The signature is a major step forward in fostering the EU-Eastern Partnership. Armenia is the third country, after Georgia and Ukraine, to join the Creative Europe programme. The Creative Europe programme will have 10 so-called “associated third countries” after the Armenian parliament ratifies the agreement.

Armenia is thus joining the Culture sub-programme and partly the Cross-sectoral strand of Creative Europe (2021-2027).

This means that Armenian artists, cultural professionals and organizations will be able to participate in the 2022 calls for proposals after the Armenian Parliament ratifies the agreement.