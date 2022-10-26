Barcelona knocked out of Champions League as Inter Milan see off Plzen: Mkhitaryan on scoresheet

Barcelona were knocked out of the Champions League before kicking a ball on Wednesday as Inter Milan’s 4-0 win over Plzen left them with only a Europa League place.

Ex-Premier League players Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Edin Dzeko scored first-half goals to set Inter on their way at the San Siro, before former Man City man Dzeko struck again in the second half. Romelu Lukaku rounded off the victory late on, meaning Barcelona can only finish third in Group C.

It’s the second straight season Barcelona, who host Bayern at the Nou Camp also on Wednesday, have exited the Champions League at the group stage, having gone 17 straight seasons making the knockout stages.