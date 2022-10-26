Armenian PM confirms participation in a trilateral meeting proposed by Russia’s Putin

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has confirmed his participation in a trilateral meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Sochi on October 31.

“There was an invitation by the Russian President to hold a trilateral meeting in Sochi on October 31, and I have confirmed my participation. To be honest, I have no information whether the Azerbaijani side has confirmed the participation or not,” PM Pashinyan said at a Q&A session at the National Assembly.

Asked about the expectations from the meeting, he said a trilateral meeting in that format was last held in November 2021, and added that the main expectations are connected with the assessment and interpretation of the developments that have taken place in this period.