Armenia-Azerbaijan border delimitation commissions to meet in Brussels in early November

The third sitting of the commission on delimitation and security of the state border between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan and the state commission on the delimitation of the state border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia will be held in Brussels during the first week of November, a spokesperson for Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan’s office told Public Radio of Armenia.

The first meeting of the commissions headed by Mher Grigoryan and Shahin Mustafaev took place on May 24, at the Yeraskh-Nakhijevan section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. The second meeting was held on August 30 in Moscow.