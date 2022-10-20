The ultimate goal of the US is a peaceful resolution between Armenia and Azerbaijan

The ultimate goal of the US is a peaceful resolution between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the Department of State, said at a daily briefing.

The Spokesperson was asked to comments on the state of peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan following the deployment of EU monitoring mission this week. Asked whether it would help bring longtime peace to the region, Patel said: “ That is our hope.”

“And that is something that the Secretary and Ambassador Reeker and others from in this building continue to push for as they discuss this issue. I don’t want to get ahead of that process, but of course our ultimate goal here is a peaceful solution and resolution between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” the Spokesperson said.