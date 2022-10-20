EU provides emergency assistance for conflict-affected people in Armenia

The European Union has announced close to 118 million AMD (EUR 300,000) in emergency aid for people affected by the clashes in September, the deadliest events since the November 2020 ceasefire.

During the upcoming winter, this funding will support the most vulnerable people among the 7,600 people who fled the hostilities, the communities hosting them, and vulnerable individuals who stayed in the conflict-affected areas.

EU Ambassador to Armenia Andrea Wiktorin said, “The hostilities last month have caused more displacement, more loss, more destruction. The European Commission is allocating additional emergency funding to address the needs of the most vulnerable among the people directly affected by the fighting, and help them get through the cold months.”

EU humanitarian partner organizations in Armenia will deliver hygiene items, shelter repair kits and cash support to help people cover their essential needs, for example food, heating costs, or rent.

The delivery of emergency support will be closely coordinated with the Armenian authorities and emergency actors.

This funding is made available through the “Emergency Toolbox”, an instrument to rapidly respond to emergencies and provide first-line funding for vulnerable people outside the EU, coordinated by the Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) of the European Commission.