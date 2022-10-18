Home | All news | Sport | Wrestling: Armenia’s Malkhas Amoyan crowned European U23 Champion SportTopVideo Wrestling: Armenia’s Malkhas Amoyan crowned European U23 Champion Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email October 18, 2022, 23:46 Less than a minute Armenian Greco-Roman wrestler Malkhas Amoyan has been crowned European U23 Champion in 77kg weight category. Amoyan beat Alexander Gutu from Moldova 7-2 in the final of the championship under way in Spain to win the title. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email October 18, 2022, 23:46 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print