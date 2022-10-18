SportTopVideo

Wrestling: Armenia's Malkhas Amoyan crowned European U23 Champion

Armenian Greco-Roman wrestler Malkhas Amoyan has been crowned European U23 Champion in 77kg weight category.

Amoyan beat Alexander Gutu from Moldova 7-2 in the final of the championship under way in Spain to win the title.

