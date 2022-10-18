Lachin the only corridor mentioned in the November 9 trilateral statement, Armenian PM says

The Lachin corridor to Artsakh is the only corridor mentioned in the November 9 trilateral statement, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a Twitter post.

“Can anyone find any mention of a “corridor” referring to the territory of Armenia in the November 9 Trilateral statement? Of course no! Is there any mention of a “corridor” in the November 9 Trilateral statement? Yes, and it’s the Lachin corridor to Nagorno Karabakh. That’s the only one,” the Prime Minister said.

Is there any unilateral obligation of #Armenia to construct new roads btw west regions of 🇦🇿 & Nakhijevan in the 11/9 Trilateral statement? NO! Could it happen upon agreement btw 🇦🇲 & 🇦🇿 . YES! 🇦🇲 is ready to do it according to its legislation. Positive reaction of Az. is needed. — Nikol Pashinyan (@NikolPashinyan) October 18, 2022

“Is there any unilateral obligation of Armenia to construct new roads between western regions of Azerbaijan and Nakhijevan in the November 9 Trilateral statement? NO! Could it happen upon agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan? YES! Armenia is ready to do it according to its legislation. Positive reaction of Azerbaijan is needed,” PM Pashinyan said.

He reiterated that Armenia is ready to open three checkpoints to fulfil its obligations and work towards utilizing opportunities arising from comprehensive unblocking of the region.