EU fully committed to contribute to sustainable peace in the South Caucasus – Josep Borrell

The EU is fully committed to contribute to sustainable peace in the South Caucasus, EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell said in a Twitter post.

“We are setting up a monitoring capacity along the Armenian – Azerbaijan border and deploying 40 monitoring experts to build confidence in an unstable situation, putting lives at risk,” the High Representative said.

The EU Council today decided to deploy up to 40 EU monitoring experts along the Armenian side of the international border with Azerbaijan with the objective of monitoring, analyzing and reporting on the situation in the region.

In order to ensure a swift deployment of the EU monitoring capacity, it was decided that the monitoring experts will be temporarily deployed from the European Union Monitoring Mission in Georgia (EUMM Georgia). The EUMM is taking operational steps so that its monitoring capacity in Georgia is not impacted.

The monitoring mission will have a temporary nature and in principle will not last more than two months.