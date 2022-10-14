No agreement on Armenia and Turkey hosting future talks between special envoys – MFA

There has been no agreement on organizing the meetings of Special Representatives in Turkey and Armenia, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Vahan Hunanyan told Armenpress.

The comments come after Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said the parties had agreed to host the future talks between special envoys for normalization on their own soil, rather than in third countries.

“During the meeting in Prague no agreement was reached regarding the meeting of the special representatives for the Armenia-Turkey normalization process in Turkey or Armenia.,” Hunanyan said.

“Various proposals were voiced, including on the opening of the border for diplomatic passport holders. An agreement was reached to discuss these proposals in due course,” the Spokesman said.