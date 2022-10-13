Construction of Ajapnyak metro station in Yerevan expected to start in 2024

The project of new metro station in Yerevan’s Ajapnyak district is in process, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the government sitting today.

He said a tender has been announced, and design works are under way.

“We are completing the first stage of the design process and, according to the plan, we will have the project ready by the end of 2023 and will have the opportunity to announce a construction tender,” the Prime Minister said.

“I hope the deadlines will not be violated, and in 2024 we should start the construction of Ajapnyak station,” he said.

During the sitting today the government adopted a decision to purchase powerful tunnel ventilators and spare parts of SP-6 conveyors for the Yerevan Metro. All powerful ventilators in the Yerevan metro were installed in 1980. All of them are extremely worn out, and they have physically exhausted their resources.