EU to send fact-finding mission to Armenia, Mirzoyan tells Lavrov

October 12, 2022, 19:19
The European Union has decided to send a mission to the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

“At the initiative of French President Emmanuel Macron and EU Council President Charles Michel, there was a meeting in Prague, where an agreement was reached on dispatching an EU fact -finding mission to Armenia, then they would probably have a report,” Mirzoyan said.

“I have just been informed that the EU has made a decision to send such a fact-finding mission,” he added.

