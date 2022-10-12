CSTO ready to send observers to Armenia – Lavrov

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is ready to send its observers to Armenia, this requires the decision of the Collective Security Council (CSC) of the association, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on Wednesday.

“Immediately after Armenia asked to convene an extraordinary CSTO summit, it took place, it was decided to send the CSTO Secretary General, head of the Joint Staff to Armenia. They went there, brought recommendations, these recommendations have been in our hands for more than a month. They envisage sending a monitoring mission of CSTO observers to the territory of Armenia, to the border with Azerbaijan,” Lavrov said.

He noted that the only thing that is required is the decision of the CSC, which should be convened by the chairman of the CSTO.

Lavrov proposed to consider the relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, taking into account the latest contacts of the leaders in Europe.

“Russia is ready to contribute to the implementation of trilateral agreements between Baku, Yerevan and Moscow, to discuss what else needs to be done,” Lavrov said.