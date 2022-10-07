Liverpool to host Eurovision 2023

Liverpool has been revealed as the UK city that will host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

The 2023 competition will take place in the United Kingdom, following Kalush Orchestra’s victory for Ukraine in Turin in May, after it was concluded that the event could not be held in the winning country for safety and security reasons.

The Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 will take place at the Liverpool Arena next to the River Mersey on Saturday 13 May with Semi-Finals on 9 and 11 May.

The BBC, together with the EBU, will organize the event next year in consultation with UA:PBC, Ukraine’s public broadcaster.

Liverpool was chosen following a strong city bid process that examined facilities at the venue, the ability to accommodate thousands of visiting delegations, crew, fans and journalists, infrastructure, and the cultural offer of the Host City in reflecting Ukraine’s win in 2022, amongst other criteria.

A shortlist of 7 cities which included Birmingham, Leeds, Manchester, Sheffield, and Newcastle, was announced in August before being narrowed down to 2 in September.

Glasgow and Liverpool were then left in the race to host the world’s largest live music event, which reached over 175 million viewers on TV and online in 2022.