Russia’s “comprehensive proposals” for a peace treaty handed over to Yerevan and Baku – Zakharova

Comprehensive proposals of the Russian Federation for the conclusion of a peace treaty were transferred to Armenia and Azerbaijan, Spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova said at a briefing today.

“We provide comprehensive assistance in the normalization of relations between the two countries, which are our allies, including the preparation of a peace treaty. Our comprehensive proposals have been submitted to Baku and Yerevan. Foreign Ministry Special Representative Igor Khovaev made a series of trips to the region for consultations on this topic,” she said.

“We are engaged in practical work. We do not engage in special advertising activities, which have no basis. We act the other way around – we talk about what we managed to do,” she said.

Zakharova noted that, taking into account the high sensitivity of the topic of the peace treaty, she considers it inappropriate to publicly comment on the details of the ongoing negotiations.

At the same time, she said ” the Western approaches to the issue of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan are not quite balanced.”