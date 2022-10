White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has welcomed the release of 17 Armenian prisoners of way by Azerbaijan.

“We welcome Azerbaijan’s return of the 17 Armenian POWs from the recent violence. The United States continues to support ongoing efforts to reach a lasting peace agreement,” Sullivan said in a Twitter post.

On Tuesday the Azerbaijani side returned 17 Armenian servicemen captured during the mid-September attack. The United States mediated the deal.