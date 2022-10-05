Blinken reiterates commitment to help Armenia and Azerbaijan resolve issues peacefully

US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken has reiterated commitment to helping Armenia and Azerbaijan resolve issues peacefully and underscored that diplomacy is the only way forward.

Secretary Blinken spoke with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in a trilateral format.

“Secretary Blinken expressed our appreciation for the positive steps Armenia and Azerbaijan are taking towards reaching a sustainable peace agreement. In a week that has been marked by too much violence, including the deaths of Armenian soldiers and Azerbaijani civilians in landmine explosions, he welcomed the meeting between the ministers on October 2 as an important step forward in the peace process,” the Office of the Secretary said in a statement following the phone call.

“The Secretary commended the release of POWs and reiterated our commitment to helping Armenia and Azerbaijan resolve issues peacefully and underscored that diplomacy is the only way forward,” it added.