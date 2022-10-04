Cyprus strongly condemns the execution of Armenian POWs by Azerbaijani forces

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus has strongly condemned the executions of unarmed Armenian prisoners by the forces of Azerbaijan.

“We call once again for the immediate release of all Armenian prisoners as well as for a thorough investigation of the executions to ensure perpetrators are held to account,” the Ministry said in a statement.

Footage showing the extrajudicial execution of a group of unarmed Armenian prisoners of war emerged on social media on Sunday.

After a thorough analysis it was confirmed that the video had been filmed on September 13, when Azerbaijan unleashed a large-scale attack on the sovereign territory of Armenia.