8th Pan-Armenian Summer Games to be held in August 2023

The 8th Pan-Armenian Summer Games will be held in August 2023, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports informs.

An organizing committee chaired by head of Prime Minister’s Office Arayik Harutyunyan has been set up to organize and hold the games at a proper and high level.

Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Vahram Dumanyan and Deputy Minister Karen Giloyan are also included in the organizing committee.

The opening ceremony of the 8th Pan-Armenian Summer Games will be organized in Gyumri, the games will be held in a number of cities of Shirak and Aragatsotn marzes. The closing ceremony will take place in Yerevan.

Gyumri was chosen as the capital of the opening ceremony of the 8th Games by the unanimous decision of the executive body of the Pan-Armenian Games World Committee. The athletes will compete for 107 sets of gold, silver and bronze medals in 17 sports.