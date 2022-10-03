Russian MFA calls to investigate video of execution of Armenian POWs for war crimes

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova has called on the authorities of Azerbaijan and Armenia to immediately analyze the video of execution of Armenian servicemen for signs of war crimes, RIA Novosti reports.

“These videos are replete with footage of extreme cruelty. All cases of violations of international humanitarian law must be thoroughly investigated,” Zakharova said.

“We call on the Azerbaijani and Armenian authorities to immediately conduct a comprehensive in-depth analysis of these videos, including for signs of war crimes. If the facts are confirmed, all those responsible must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” she added.

According to her, Russia continues to make serious efforts to improve the situation in the region and normalize relations between Baku and Yerevan. “We proceed from the premise that there is no alternative to peace. We are ready to provide the parties with the necessary assistance,” the Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said.

The footage of execution of Armenian prisoners of war by Azerbaijani servicemen emerged on social media on Sunday.