Video of execution of Armenian POWs proven fresh and authentic, Human Rights Defender says

The authenticity of the video showing the execution of Armenian prisoners of war has been confirmed, Human Rights Defender Kristinne Grigoryan said in a statement.

According to her, the video is new and was shot during a large-scale attack by the Azerbaijani armed forces on the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia on September 13.

“The fact is confirmed by the study of the terrain, comparison with similar videos available in our and other databases, as well as the complex combination of weather conditions, uniforms of servicemen, conversation of Azerbaijani servicemen and other parameters,” the Defender said.

“This is yet another war crime committed by the Azerbaijani armed forces based on the consistent policy of Armenophobia manifested in the educational content, all spheres of public life and in the statements of the President of the country. This is also recorded in the recent report of the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination concerning Azerbaijan,” Grigoryan added,

This video will be included in the Ad Hoc Report of the Human Rights Defender and sent to international organizations and actors.

“Today, the UN calendar celebrates the “International day of Non-Violence.” However, the inadequate response of structures with an international human rights mandate to these war crimes, unfortunately, carries the risk of filling such new days in the UN calendar,” the Ombudsperson said.

This morning, a video was disseminated on the Azerbaijani social media platforms depicting the execution of Armenian POWs by the Azerbaijani servicemen.