Iran appoints Consul-General to Armenia’s Kapan

On September 30, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received the newly appointed Consul-General of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Kapan Morteza Abedin Varamin, who visited the Foreign Ministry of Armenia, accompanied by the Ambassador of Iran to Armenia Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri.

The Consul-General of Iran in Kapan handed over his consular license to Ararat Mirzoyan. The Foreign Minister then handed over the exequatur to Morteza Abedin Varamin.

The sides commended the activation of Armenian-Iranian high level contacts, especially in the recent period.

Ararat Mirzoyan highlighted that the opening of the Consulate General of Iran is an important and symbolic step, which demonstrates bilateral willingness to further deepen the cooperation between Armenia and Iran and bring it to a new qualitative level. There is a conviction that the General Consulate with its activities will contribute to the most effective realization of the potential in the trade-economic, transport, energy, scientific-educational and cultural fields of Syunik region.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues of regional stability and security.

Ararat Mirzoyan underscored that the Armenian side highly appreciates the decisive and clear positions expressed by the Iranian side on regional issues.