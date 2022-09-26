Milan Fashion Week: Armenian designers raise awareness about Azerbaijani atrocities

New collections of eight Armenian designers were presented at Visconti Palace within the framework of the Milan Fashion Week and the Textile Alliance Armenia-Italy forum, the Armenian Ministry of Economy informs.

Ariga Torosian, Faina, Kivera Naynomis, Loom Weaving, Nelly Serobyan, Ruzane, Soncess, Vahan Khachatryan were selected to show their fall and winter collections.

Before the show, the Armenian designers presented a video message, in which they talked about the recent Azerbaijani attacks and the torture of Armenian female soldier.

The Armenian designers then walked on the podium wearing T-shirts carrying the message “Stand with Armenia.” Artsakh-based artist Liana was the designer of the pictures on the T-shirts.

Textile Alliance Armenia-Italy business forum and fashion show were held for the first time this year with the support of the Armenian Ministry of Economy.











