Italy’s far right on course to win election

Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni has claimed victory in Italy’s election, and is on course to become the country’s first female prime minister, the BBC reports.

Ms Meloni is widely expected to form Italy’s most right-wing government since World War Two.

That will alarm much of Europe as Italy is the EU’s third-biggest economy.

However, speaking after the vote, Ms Meloni said her Brothers of Italy party would “govern for everyone” and would not betray people’s trust.

“Italians have sent a clear message in favour of a right-wing government led by Brothers of Italy,” she told reporters in Rome, holding up a sign saying “Thank you Italy”.