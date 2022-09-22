Home | All news | Politics | Azerbaijan’s latest attacks on Armenia unacceptable – Rep. Jim Costa PoliticsTopVideo Azerbaijan’s latest attacks on Armenia unacceptable – Rep. Jim Costa Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email September 22, 2022, 10:49 Less than a minute Azerbaijan’s latest attacks on Armenia are unacceptable, Congressman Jim Costa said in a speech on House floor. “We must hold them accountable and stand with the people of Armenia,” he said. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email September 22, 2022, 10:49 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print