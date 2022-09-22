PoliticsTopVideo

Azerbaijan’s latest attacks on Armenia unacceptable – Rep. Jim Costa

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email September 22, 2022, 10:49
Less than a minute

Azerbaijan’s latest attacks on Armenia are unacceptable, Congressman Jim Costa said in a speech on House floor.

“We must hold them accountable and stand with the people of Armenia,” he said.

