Armenian FM participates in the 77th session of the UN General Assembly

On September 20, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan participated in the start of the high-level segment of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

Minister Mirzoyan held a number of meetings on the sidelines of the General Assembly session. On Monday he met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.