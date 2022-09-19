Armenian FM briefs Cypriot counterpart on consequences of Azerbaijani aggression

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a meeting with his Cypriot counterpart Ioannis Kasoulides on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

Minister Mirzoyan presented details about the consequences of the aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan on the sovereign territory of Armenia from September 13, the targeting of the civilian population and infrastructure by the Azerbaijani armed forces, as well as gross violations of international and humanitarian law.

Ararat Mirzoyan expressed gratitude to the Cypriot side for showing solidarity to the Armenian people, as well as for the clear and targeted response to the situation. He noted that, in terms of preserving the ceasefire regime and the withdrawal of Azerbaijani troops from the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia, as well as the exclusion of a new aggression, the international community’s clear and unambiguous condemnation of the aggressor country and the appropriate actions are fundamental.

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Cyprus also discussed a number of issues on bilateral agenda and exchanged views on further expansion of cooperation within the framework of Armenia-Greece-Cyprus format and its enhancement to a new level.

The interlocutors also exchanged views on regional issues. Minister Mirzoyan briefed his counterpart on the position of the Armenian side regarding Armenia-Azerbaijan relations and the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process.

During the meeting, the sides touched upon the normalization process of relations between Armenia and Turkey.