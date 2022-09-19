Armenia, Iran sign MoU on cooperation in mine clearance

Iran and Armenia have signed a memorandum of cooperation in the field of mine clearance, Tasnim reports.

Director of Armenian’s Center for Humanitarian Demining and Expertise (CHDE) Vaghinak Sargsyan visited the demining center of the Iranian Defense Ministry’s department of defense engineering and civil defense in Tehran.

After being briefed on Iran’s capabilities in humanitarian demining techniques, the Armenian official expressed his organization’s willingness to promote cooperation with the Islamic Republic.

At the conclusion of the visit, directors of the Iranian and Armenian centers signed a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in mine clearance.