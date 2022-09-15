Nancy Pelosi to visit Armenia amid escalation with Azerbaijan – POLITICO

Speaker Nancy Pelosi will travel to Armenia this weekend in a show of support for the country, which has been locked in a deadly fight with Azerbaijan, two people familiar with the visit told POLITICO.

Pelosi will make the journey accompanied by Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.) after a stop in Berlin for the G-7 Speakers’ Summit . She’s expected to meet with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan, the capital, as well as other government officials.

Speier is one of a handful of Armenian-American lawmakers in Congress.

When asked about the upcoming trip, Drew Hammill, the speaker’s deputy chief of staff, said, “We don’t confirm or deny international travel in advance due to longstanding security protocols.” Speier’s office did not immediately return requests for comment.